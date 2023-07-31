Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific
Myanmar

Myanmar junta officially postpones election promised after 2021 coup – report

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Myanmar junta officially postpones election promised after 2021 coup – report

MILITARY RULE. Myanmar's junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.

REUTERS/Stringer

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing says 'necessary security arrangements' are still needed to vote. The state of emergency is extended for six more months.

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Myanmar’s ruling junta has officially postponed an election promised by August this year after its 2021 coup, state television reported on Monday night, July 31.

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, in a meeting on Monday with the army-backed National Defence and Security Council (NDSC), said “necessary security arrangements” are still needed to vote and hence extended a state of emergency for six more months. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI