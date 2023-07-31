Myanmar junta officially postpones election promised after 2021 coup – report

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MILITARY RULE. Myanmar's junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing says 'necessary security arrangements' are still needed to vote. The state of emergency is extended for six more months.

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Myanmar’s ruling junta has officially postponed an election promised by August this year after its 2021 coup, state television reported on Monday night, July 31.

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, in a meeting on Monday with the army-backed National Defence and Security Council (NDSC), said “necessary security arrangements” are still needed to vote and hence extended a state of emergency for six more months. – Rappler.com