Asia Pacific
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
4 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
Myanmar

Myanmar Supreme Court ‘summarily dismisses’ Suu Kyi appeal -source

Reuters
Myanmar Supreme Court ‘summarily dismisses’ Suu Kyi appeal -source

FILE PHOTO: Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson and general secretary of Myanmar's opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) party, pauses on stage before speaking, at Columbia University in New York September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/File Photo

REUTERS/Andrew Burton/File Photo

'The appeal was summarily rejected,' says a source with knowledge of the proceedings, adding that the court dismissed the appeal as soon as it was lodged without hearing arguments from either side


The Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday, May 4, struck down an appeal from deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi against a five-year jail sentence she was handed last week on corruption charges.

“The appeal was summarily rejected,” said a source with knowledge of the proceedings, adding that the court dismissed the appeal as soon as it was lodged without hearing arguments from either side.

The Nobel laureate had been found guilty last week, in the first of 11 corruption cases brought against her.

Must Read

Cambodia PM appeals to Myanmar junta for access to Suu Kyi

Cambodia PM appeals to Myanmar junta for access to Suu Kyi

Suu Kyi has been under house arrest on charges ranging from corruption to treason, and potentially carrying a combined sentence of 190 years, since the military last year overthrew an elected government that she had led.

The supreme court’s dismissal further diminishes any chance of a political comeback for the long-time symbol of resistance against the junta. – Rappler.com

Myanmar

Aung San Suu Kyi

Nobel laureates

Southeast Asia