New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will step down next month

JACINDA ARDERN. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020.

(1st UPDATE) In a televised statement, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will not seek reelection and will step down no later than early Feburary

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek re-election and plans to step down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement on Thursday, January 19.

A general election would be held on October 14, she added.

“This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term – because that is what this year requires,” a visibly emotional Ardern said during the statement. “I have not been able to do that.”

Ardern’s term will conclude no later than February 7.

Ardern said she believed the New Zealand Labour Party would win the upcoming election and added that a vote to elect the next Labour leader would be held on Sunday.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who also serves as finance minister, said in a statement he would not seek to stand as the next Labour leader. – Rappler.com