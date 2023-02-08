New Zealand recovers $300 million of cocaine floating at sea

OPERATION HYDROS. Police, Customs and the New Zealand Defense Force recover $320 million worth of cocaine at sea.

New Zealand authorities said on Wednesday they had recovered 3.2 tons of cocaine worth more than $300 million, believed to be bound for Australia and found floating at sea.

New Zealand Police said in a statement it had collected the drugs from the Pacific Ocean in a joint operation with the New Zealand Customs Service and the New Zealand Defense Force.

A police photo showed the haul, apparently before recovery, in a net supported on the ocean surface by floats.

𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝘀: 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲, 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗭𝗗𝗙 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗮 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘀' 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗮 🌊



No arrests have yet been made.

“This is one of the single biggest seizures of illegal drugs by authorities in this country,” Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement.

“While this disrupts the syndicate’s operations, we remain vigilant given the lengths we know these groups will go to circumvent coming to law enforcement’s attention.”

The seizure has a value of NZ$500 million ($320 million), according to New Zealand Customs Service Acting Controller Bill Perry.