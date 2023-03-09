North Korea fires short-range missile toward Yellow Sea – South Korea military

NORTH KOREA. A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 9, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea on Thursday, March 9, fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s military said.

The launch follows a statement on Tuesday, March 7, by Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, that any move to shoot down one of North Korea’s test missiles would be considered a declaration of war.

The missile was fired at about 6:20 pm (0920 GMT) from around the North Korean city of Nampo, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

On Tuesday, North Korea blamed a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said.

The United States and South Korea will conduct large-scale military exercises known as the “Freedom Shield” drills starting next week.

“Since September 2022, North Korea has timed its missile launches and military demonstrations to counter US–South Korea exercises probably to attempt to coerce the United States and South Korea to change their behavior,” US intelligence agencies said in a threat assessment report on Wednesday, March 8. – Rappler.com