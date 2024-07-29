North Korea’s Kim Jong-un inspects flooded areas near China border, KCNA says

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KIM JONG-UN. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets military personnel as he observes rescue efforts in flooded areas near the country's border with China, which has been hit by heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Gaemi, in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, July 28, 2024 in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea's military organized around 10 planes to make roughly 20 trips each to rescue 4,200 people within about a half-day, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected on Sunday, July 28, flooded areas near the country’s border with China after 5,000 people were affected, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Record torrential rain on Saturday in North Korea’s Sinuiju and nearby areas bordering China isolated around 5,000 people, KCNA said.

The military organized around 10 planes to make roughly 20 trips each to rescue 4,200 people within about a half-day, KCNA said.

Kim praised the military for its rescue efforts, which he said saved 5,000 lives, but he rebuked officials for insufficient preparation of crisis response measures to prevent damage caused by heavy rain, floods and typhoons, KCNA said.

The region has been hit by heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Gaemi in recent days, with a rain-triggered landslide killing 12 people in southern China and causing flash floods elsewhere. – Rappler.com