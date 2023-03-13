North Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin

SUBMARINE. A general view of a submarine as North Korea fired two missiles striking an underwater target, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea March 12, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The missiles traveled some 1,500 kilometers before hitting a target in the sea, a KCNA report says

SEOUL, South Korea – Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday, March 12, state news agency KCNA said on Monday just as US-South Korea military drills were due to begin.

“Strategic” is typically used to describe weapons that have a nuclear capability.

KCNA said the launch confirmed the reliability of the system and tested the underwater offensive operations of submarine units that form part of North Korea’s nuclear deterrent.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military was on high alert and the country’s intelligence agency was working with its US counterpart to analyze the specifics of the launch.

On Monday, South Korean and American troops were scheduled to begin 11 days of joint drills, dubbed “Freedom Shield 23,” which will be held on a scale not seen since 2017.

The drills will strengthen the allies’ combined defensive posture, the two militaries have said, and will feature field exercises including amphibious landings.

North Korea has long bristled over drills they regard as a rehearsal for invasion. It has conducted a record number of missile tests and drills in the past year in what it says is an effort to boost its nuclear deterrent and make more weapons fully operational.

The submarine launches aimed to show North Korea’s determination to control a situation in which, KCNA said, “the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet forces are getting evermore undisguised in their anti-DPRK military maneuvers.”

DPRK stands for North Korea, officially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

KCNA said the strategic cruise missiles were fired from the “8.24 Yongung” submarine in the water off the east coast of Korea in the early hours of Sunday.

The missiles traveled some 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting a target in the sea, the KCNA report said.

North Korea has a large submarine fleet but the 8.24 Yongung (August 24th Hero) is its only known experimental ballistic missile submarine. Analysts say it plays a critical role in the development of missiles, submarine technology and operational procedures, as well as hands-on training of new submariners.

North Korea has said it is building an operational ballistic missile submarine.

While overseeing a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launching exercise on Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to intensify drills to deter and respond to a “real war” if necessary.

On Sunday state media reported that Kim led a ruling party meeting to discuss and decide on “important, practical measures” to boost the country’s war deterrence in the midst of stepped-up actions by the United States and South Korea. The report did not provide specifics on the measures. – Rappler.com