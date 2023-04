Object thrown near Japan PM Kishida during speech, suspect held – NHK

JAPAN PM. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives to attend APEC Leader's Dialogue with APEC Business Advisory Council during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, November 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand.

(1st UPDATE) News footage show crowds of people running away as several police officers appeared to pin an individual to the ground before removing him from the scene

TOKYO, Japan – A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while he was delivering a outdoor speech in the western city of Wakayama on Saturday, April 15, Japanese media reported.

A loud explosion was also heard, but the premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said.

Footage from the public broadcaster showed crowds of people running away as several police officers appeared to pin an individual to the ground before removing him from the scene.

Kishida had just started to deliver a speech after touring the fishing harbor in Wakayama when the incident occurred, NHK said.

Kishida is due to host a Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit in Hiroshima next month. The incident comes after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail by a lone assailant with a homemade gun last year. – Rappler.com