IN PHOTOS: Philippines hosts ASEAN Naval fleet review

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
Top flag officers of ASEAN member-countries attend the fleet review at the former American naval base in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – While the leaders of the 10 member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, for their annual summit, the Philippines hosted Thursday, May 11, the ASEAN Fleet Review, featuring the naval forces of the region.
The fleet review is part of the 42nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercises at Subic Bay, in Zambales. Naval top brass of the different ASEAN countries and some their ships attended this event.
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.