IN PHOTOS: Philippines hosts ASEAN Naval fleet review

Philippines Army Chief General Andres Centino, Philippines Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Philippines Navy Chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., and Acting Commander of the Royal Brunei Navy Captain Haji Mohamad Sarif Pudin bin Matserudin watch, as the Royal Brunei Navy's KDB AFIAT (20) passes during the ASEAN Fleet Review as part of the 42nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercises at Subic Bay, Zambales, Philippines May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Top flag officers of ASEAN member-countries attend the fleet review at the former American naval base in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – While the leaders of the 10 member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, for their annual summit, the Philippines hosted Thursday, May 11, the ASEAN Fleet Review, featuring the naval forces of the region.

The fleet review is part of the 42nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercises at Subic Bay, in Zambales. Naval top brass of the different ASEAN countries and some their ships attended this event.

Here are some photos of the event:

Philippines Navy’s BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS-17) participates in the ASEAN Fleet Review as part of the 42nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercises at Subic Bay, Zambales, Philippines May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Philippines Navy’s BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) participates in the ASEAN Fleet Review as part of the 42nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercises in Subic Bay, Zambales, Philippines May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Philippines Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. arrives in a helicopter, on the BRP Davao del Sur (LD-602) for the ASEAN Fleet Review as part of the 42nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercises at Subic Bay, Zambales, Philippines May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Ships from navies of ASEAN member countries participate in a fleet review as part of the 42nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercise at Subic Bay, Zambales, Philippines May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Philippines Army Chief General Andres Centino, Philippines Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., and Philippines Navy Chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., link arms with ASEAN navy officials after the fleet review, as part of the 42nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercises at Subic Bay, Zambales, Philippines May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Philippines Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. greets and shakes hands with the Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem and fellow ASEAN navy officials, after the fleet review as part of the 42nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercises at Subic Bay, Zambales, Philippines May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

– Rappler.com