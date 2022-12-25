LOOK: In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants

THAILAND. A mahout dressed as Santa Claus gives a gift to an elephant to be handed over to students ahead of Christmas celebrations at a primary school, in Ayutthaya, Thailand, December 23, 2022.

Mahouts dressed as Santa lead the gentle giants to a school in central Thailand to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week, part of an annual tradition

AYUTTHAYA PROVINCE, Thailand – A trunk, rather than a red nose, is what Rudolph would need to join a herd of elephants helping Santa Claus deliver presents in Thailand.

Students wearing Santa Claus costumes pose during a visit of five elephants in Santa Claus costumes ahead of Christmas celebrations at a primary school, in Ayutthaya, Thailand, December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Mahouts dressed as Santa led the gentle giants to a school in central Thailand to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week, part of an annual tradition.

Students pose in Santa Claus costumes during a visit of five elephants in Santa Claus costumes ahead of Christmas celebrations at a primary school, in Ayutthaya, Thailand, December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Students lined the school courtyard and hall while the elephants approached slowly and unfurled their trunks to give out balloons, toys and dolls.

A mahout dresses an elephant as Santa Claus ahead of Christmas celebrations at a primary school, in Ayutthaya, Thailand, December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

– Rappler.com