SCHEDULE: Pope Francis in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Singapore

HOLY FATHER. Pope Francis reacts as he stands with Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri (not pictured) at a balcony in Piazza del Campidoglio (Capitoline Square), during a visit to Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill), in Rome, Italy June 10, 2024.

The 87-year-old Pope Francis is set to visit Asia and Oceania from September 3 to 13, making this the longest journey of his papacy

MANILA, Philippines – The Vatican released on Friday evening, July 5, the schedule of Pope Francis’ two-week trip to Asia and Oceania in September, the longest journey of his 11-year-old papacy.

The 87-year-old Pope will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore from September 3 to 13.

Below is his full schedule in Asia and Oceania:

September 2, 2024 (Monday)

ROME

17:15

Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Jakarta

September 3, 2024 (Tuesday)

JAKARTA

11:30

Arrival at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

11:30

Official welcome

September 4, 2024 (Wednesday)

JAKARTA

09:30

Welcome ceremony outside the Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace

10:00

Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic at Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace

10:35

Meeting with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in the Istana Negara Presidential Palace Hall

11:30

Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in the Apostolic Nunciature

16:30

Meeting with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption

17:35

Meeting with the young people of Scholas Occurrentes in the Youth Center Grha Pemuda

September 5, 2024 (Thursday)

JAKARTA

09:00

Interreligious meeting in the Istiqlal Mosque

10:15

Meeting with beneficiaries from charitable organizations in the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference Headquarters

17:00

Holy Mass in Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

September 6, 2024 (Friday)

JAKARTA – PORT MORESBY

09:15

Farewell ceremony at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

09:45

Departure by airplane from Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Port Moresby

18:50

Arrival at Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport

18:50

Welcome ceremony

September 7, 2024 (Saturday)

PORT MORESBY

09:45

Courtesy visit to the governor general at Government House

10:25

Meeting with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in APEC Haus

17:00

Visit to the children of street ministry and callan services at Caritas Technical Secondary School

17:40

Meeting with the bishops of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists in the Shrine of Mary Help of Christians

September 8, 2024 (Sunday)

PORT MORESBY – VANIMO

07:30

Visit of the prime minister at the Apostolic Nunciature

08:45

Holy Mass in the Sir John Guise Stadium

Angelus

13:00

Departure by airplane from Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport to Vanimo

15:15

Arrival at Vanimo Airport

15:30

Meeting with the faithful of the Diocese of Vanimo at the Esplanade in front of Holy Cross Cathedral

16:50

Private meeting with a group of missionaries in the Holy Trinity Humanities School in Baro

17:40

Departure by airplane from Vanimo Airport to Port Moresby

19:55

Arrival at Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport

September 9, 2024 (Monday)

PORT MORESBY – DILI

09:45

Meeting with young people in the Sir John Guise Stadium

11:10

Farewell ceremony at Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport

11:40

Departure by airplane from Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport to Dili

14:10

Arrival at Dili Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport

14:10

Official welcome

18:00

Welcome ceremony outside the Presidential Palace

18:30

Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic at the Presidential Palace

19:00

Meeting with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in the Presidential Palace Hall

September 10, 2024 (Tuesday)

DILI

08:45

Visit to children with disabilities of the Irmãs Alma School

09:30

Meeting with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

10:45

Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in the Apostolic Nunciature

16:30

Holy Mass at the Esplanade of Taci Tolu

September 11, 2024 (Wednesday)

DILI – SINGAPORE

09:30

Meeting with young people in Centro de Convenções

10:45

Farewell ceremony at Dili Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport

11:15

Departure by airplane from Dili Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport to Singapore

14:15

Arrival at Singapore Changi International Airport

14:15

Official welcome

18:15

Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in Saint Francis Xavier Retreat Centre

September 12, 2024 (Thursday)

SINGAPORE

09:00

Welcome ceremony at Parliament House

09:30

Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic

09:55

Meeting with the Prime Minister

10:30

Meeting with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in the theater of the Cultural Centre of the National University of Singapore

17:15

Holy Mass in Singapore SportsHub National Stadium

September 13, 2024 (Friday)

SINGAPORE – ROME

09:15

Visit to a group of elderly and sick people at Saint Theresa’s Home

10:00

Interreligious meeting with young people in the Catholic Junior College

11:20

Farewell ceremony at Singapore Changi International Airport

11:50

Departure by airplane from Singapore Changi International Airport to Rome

18:25

Arrival at Rome/Fiumicino International Airport

– with reports from Paterno R. Esmaquel II/Rappler.com