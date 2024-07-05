SCHEDULE: Pope Francis in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Singapore

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Vatican released on Friday evening, July 5, the schedule of Pope Francis’ two-week trip to Asia and Oceania in September, the longest journey of his 11-year-old papacy.
The 87-year-old Pope will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore from September 3 to 13.
Below is his full schedule in Asia and Oceania:
September 2, 2024 (Monday)
ROME
17:15
Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Jakarta
September 3, 2024 (Tuesday)
JAKARTA
11:30
Arrival at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport
11:30
Official welcome
September 4, 2024 (Wednesday)
JAKARTA
09:30
Welcome ceremony outside the Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace
10:00
Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic at Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace
10:35
Meeting with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in the Istana Negara Presidential Palace Hall
11:30
Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in the Apostolic Nunciature
16:30
Meeting with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption
17:35
Meeting with the young people of Scholas Occurrentes in the Youth Center Grha Pemuda
September 5, 2024 (Thursday)
JAKARTA
09:00
Interreligious meeting in the Istiqlal Mosque
10:15
Meeting with beneficiaries from charitable organizations in the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference Headquarters
17:00
Holy Mass in Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
September 6, 2024 (Friday)
JAKARTA – PORT MORESBY
09:15
Farewell ceremony at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport
09:45
Departure by airplane from Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Port Moresby
18:50
Arrival at Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport
18:50
Welcome ceremony
September 7, 2024 (Saturday)
PORT MORESBY
09:45
Courtesy visit to the governor general at Government House
10:25
Meeting with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in APEC Haus
17:00
Visit to the children of street ministry and callan services at Caritas Technical Secondary School
17:40
Meeting with the bishops of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists in the Shrine of Mary Help of Christians
September 8, 2024 (Sunday)
PORT MORESBY – VANIMO
07:30
Visit of the prime minister at the Apostolic Nunciature
08:45
Holy Mass in the Sir John Guise Stadium
Angelus
13:00
Departure by airplane from Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport to Vanimo
15:15
Arrival at Vanimo Airport
15:30
Meeting with the faithful of the Diocese of Vanimo at the Esplanade in front of Holy Cross Cathedral
16:50
Private meeting with a group of missionaries in the Holy Trinity Humanities School in Baro
17:40
Departure by airplane from Vanimo Airport to Port Moresby
19:55
Arrival at Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport
September 9, 2024 (Monday)
PORT MORESBY – DILI
09:45
Meeting with young people in the Sir John Guise Stadium
11:10
Farewell ceremony at Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport
11:40
Departure by airplane from Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport to Dili
14:10
Arrival at Dili Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport
14:10
Official welcome
18:00
Welcome ceremony outside the Presidential Palace
18:30
Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic at the Presidential Palace
19:00
Meeting with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in the Presidential Palace Hall
September 10, 2024 (Tuesday)
DILI
08:45
Visit to children with disabilities of the Irmãs Alma School
09:30
Meeting with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and catechists in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
10:45
Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in the Apostolic Nunciature
16:30
Holy Mass at the Esplanade of Taci Tolu
September 11, 2024 (Wednesday)
DILI – SINGAPORE
09:30
Meeting with young people in Centro de Convenções
10:45
Farewell ceremony at Dili Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport
11:15
Departure by airplane from Dili Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport to Singapore
14:15
Arrival at Singapore Changi International Airport
14:15
Official welcome
18:15
Private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in Saint Francis Xavier Retreat Centre
September 12, 2024 (Thursday)
SINGAPORE
09:00
Welcome ceremony at Parliament House
09:30
Courtesy visit to the President of the Republic
09:55
Meeting with the Prime Minister
10:30
Meeting with the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in the theater of the Cultural Centre of the National University of Singapore
17:15
Holy Mass in Singapore SportsHub National Stadium
September 13, 2024 (Friday)
SINGAPORE – ROME
09:15
Visit to a group of elderly and sick people at Saint Theresa’s Home
10:00
Interreligious meeting with young people in the Catholic Junior College
11:20
Farewell ceremony at Singapore Changi International Airport
11:50
Departure by airplane from Singapore Changi International Airport to Rome
18:25
Arrival at Rome/Fiumicino International Airport
– with reports from Paterno R. Esmaquel II/Rappler.com
