Singapore ruling party ‘takes a hit’ over recent scandals – PM

SINGAPORE LEADER. File photo shows Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a press conference after the resignation of two senior lawmakers, at the Istana in Singapore, July 17, 2023.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s prime minister on Wednesday, August 2, said his ruling party had “taken a hit” over a spate of scandals including a graft probe and senior lawmakers’ resignations, which shocked the city-state otherwise known as a haven of political stability.

In his first remarks to parliament on the issue, Lee Hsien Loong told lawmakers that Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who is under investigation by the country’s anti-graft agency, has been barred from duty and given reduced pay of S$8,500 a month until further notice.

He said such incidents involving ministers are rare, and that the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has “zero tolerance” for corruption.

“…The PAP has taken a hit but we will show Singaporeans that we will uphold standards and do the right thing, so that trust is maintained,” he said.

“When the investigation is completed, CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau) will submit its findings to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which will decide what to do with them,” said Lee, declining to provide further details as the investigation is ongoing.

Singapore is due to hold elections by 2025. While the PAP has maintained a grip on power since 1959, voters, already bruised by high living costs, have raised eyebrows at the graft probe and resignations of two senior PAP lawmakers on account of an “inappropriate relationship”.

The lawmakers, including the house speaker, resigned last month.

When asked why their relationship was kept under wraps since late 2020, Lee said, “I should have forced the issue earlier.” – Rappler.com