Thai court sets July 24 as next hearing date for case to remove PM

DEFENSE. Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives to welcome Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 29, 2024.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday, July 10, set July 24 as the next hearing date for a case seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as it seeks more evidence.

The court said earlier this month that the case would reach a verdict before September.

“The court calls for more information including evidence and from individuals that were previously summoned,” it said in a statement.

The case against Srettha was launched following a complaint by 40 military-appointed senators in May, which was subsequently accepted by the constitutional court.

The case seeks to remove the premier over the cabinet appointment of a lawyer, Pichit Chuenban, who served jail time for contempt of court. The complaint alleges that Pichit fell short of moral and ethical standards for ministers as defined in the constitution.

Pichit has since resigned and Srettha denies any wrongdoing.

If Srettha, a political newcomer, is removed from office, a new government must be formed and his ruling Pheu Thai party would need to put forward a new candidate for premier to be voted on by parliament.

The case against the prime minister is being investigated along with another complaint calling for the dissolution of the opposition Move Forward party, the surprise winners of last year’s elections and the largest party in parliament.

The two cases have heightened political uncertainty in the Southeast Asian nation, analysts say. – Rappler.com