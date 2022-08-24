Thai court suspends PM from official duty pending result of term limit review – media

PRAYUTH CHAN-OCHA. Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a family photo session with new cabinet ministers at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand on August 13, 2020.

Thailand's constitutional court has reportedly suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai media reported on Wednesday, August 24, that the constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.

ThaiPBS, Khaosod, and Workpoint media reported the court’s decision without citing sources. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

The constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, a former army chief and longtime political kingmaker will likely become the interim prime minister, according to the cabinet line of succession – Rappler.com