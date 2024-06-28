US raises concerns about destabilization in South China Sea with Chinese minister

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell raised concerns about China’s “destabilizing actions in the South China Sea” with the country’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu during a call on Thursday, June 27, the State Department said.
“The Deputy Secretary also reiterated that US commitments to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty remain ironclad,” the readout said.
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.