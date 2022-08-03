LIVE UPDATES: 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh

Bookmark this page for the latest updates on the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from August 2 to 5

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from August 2 to 5, to tackle the state of affairs in the region.

The gathering is the first to take place in-person in over two years, following the spread of COVID-19 in early 2020.

Aside from the ASEAN foreign minister’s meeting, top diplomats in the region are scheduled to meet with their counterparts from China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, United Kingdom, United States, India, Canada, Australia, European Union, New Zealand, and Russia.

Bookmark this page for the latest updates on the gathering, as well as essays and analysis pieces about the 55th ASEAN Ministers’ Meeting.