[WATCH] Freedom in Southeast Asia: Dialogue on the reality of freedom with Nobel laureates, thought leaders
Watch the dialogue between Nobel laureates Maria Ressa, Jose Ramos-Horta, and other Southeast Asian thought leaders

Two of Southeast Asia’s Nobel Peace Prize laureates, Maria Ressa of the Philippines and José Ramos-Horta of Timor Leste, hold a dialogue on ethical issues and the future of Southeast Asia in the areas of governing democracy, human rights, freedom of speech, freedom of the press and social media.

The second session is a panel discussion including the following:

  • H.E. Yuyun Wahjunigrum, Representative of Indonesia to ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights
  • Dr. Surachanee Hammerli Sriyai, Lecturer at the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University
  • Vincent Carlo Legara, Political Science Student, Ateneo de Manila University
  • Dr. Bob Aubrey, Founder of AHDO & Chair of the Advisory Board, will the moderator for the entire webinar

Rappler.com

