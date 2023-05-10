WATCH: Marcos urges fellow ASEAN leaders to uphold international law

As ASEAN members discuss geopolitics, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calls on his fellow leaders to uphold international law and a rules-based system

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on his fellow Southeast Asian leaders to uphold and prioritize international law to secure peace, security, and stability in the region.

Marcos delivered the message in his opening statement at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on Wednesday, May 10, as leaders discussed geopolitical and economic risks in the region.

Marcos also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for strengthening the cooperation to stop human trafficking. The Philippines and other ASEAN members are combatting a human trafficking ring run by a cryptocurrency mafia.

Meanwhile, Marcos held a bilateral meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, where they discussed issues such as education, trade, and health.

Rappler’s Ralf Rivas reports from Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. – Rappler.com