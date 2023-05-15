WATCH: Did ASEAN Summit 2023 accomplish anything?

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia – The 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit aimed to address some of the most complex geopolitical tensions of our time.

There’s the maritime dispute over the South China Sea, a tussle between the United States and China, the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, and many others that negatively impact the quality of life in the $3.7-trillion regional bloc.

Statements made in this year’s ASEAN Summit continue to show the contradicting interests among member states.

Rappler’s Ralf Rivas reports from Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. – Rappler.com