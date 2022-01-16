Volcano eruption triggers evacuation orders, meter-high waves in Japan

ERUPTION. Satellite image of the volcanic eruption in Tonga on January 15, 2022.

TOKYO, Japan – Hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens were advised to evacuate on Sunday, January 16, as waves of more than a meter hit coastal areas, public broadcaster NHK reported, after the eruption of an underwater volcano off Tonga triggered tsunami warnings.

Around 230,000 people were advised to evacuate across eight prefectures due to the tsunami risk, NHK reported.

The alert included areas hit by the deadly 2011 tsunami.

At least 10 boats were capsized in Kochi prefecture on Shikoku island in southern Japan, NHK said. Japan Airlines also canceled 27 flights at their airports across the country. – Rappler.com