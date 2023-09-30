Latest wage hike for HK migrant domestic workers ‘still not living wage’ – group

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MIGRANT WORKERS. Filipino migrant workers are seen taking their day off along Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong, on April 23, 2023.

The Hong Kong government announces the new monthly minimum wage for migrant domestic workers is HK$4,870, representing a 3% increase from the previous wage

MANILA, Philippines – The latest minimum allowable wage (MAW) increase for migrant domestic workers (MDWs) in Hong Kong still does not make for a living wage, a multi-national migrant workers group said on Friday, September 29.

The Hong Kong government announced on Friday that the MAW for foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong will be increased by 3%, from HK$4,730 (P34,413.59) to HK$4,870 (P35,432.17) per month – a difference of HK$140 (P1,018.58).

Under migrant domestic workers’ standard contracts, employers are required to provide their workers with free food. Employers may also opt to pay a food allowance instead of providing food. Food allowance for domestic workers was also increased by HK$40, from a minimum of HK$1,196 to not less than HK$1,236 (P8,992.64).

The new wage will take effect for all contracts signed from Saturday, September 30.

“While the HK$140 increase in the MAW may provide slight relief, it is still not the living wage for migrant domestic workers proposed by Asian Migrants Coordinating Body (AMCB). This will not resolve the difficulties of MDWs dealing with inflation in Hong Kong,” the AMCB said in a statement on Friday.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement on Friday that the government reviews the MAW for FDHs regularly, and it carefully considered Hong Kong’s general economic and labor market conditions over the past year.

“Taking into account the above, the affordability of employers and the livelihood of [foreign domestic workers], the Government has decided to adjust the MAW. The government has also reviewed the food allowance in lieu of free food, and decided to increase the allowance level,” a government spokesman said.

The migrants had lobbied for a monthly wage of $6,016, which they deem as the living wage.

“The 3% increase is abysmally short of the living wage… and therefore is still a slave wage. The small increase reiterates how the government views MDWs as modern-day slaves,” said AMCB.

The AMCB is an alliance of workers from various countries – the Philippines, Indonesia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

There are over 338,000 migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong as of 2022, with Filipinos comprising over half of them at around 190,000.

According to the Hong Kong government’s latest assessment of prices in its economy, underlying consumer price inflation remained “moderate” in August. Prices of clothing, footwear, meals out, and takeaway food continued to register “visible increases.”

“While domestic business cost might face some upward pressures alongside the further revival of economic activities, it should remain largely moderate in the near term. The government will continue to monitor the situation,” the government said. – Rappler.com

HK$1 = P7.2756