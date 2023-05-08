WATCH: Indonesian fishing town hosts ASEAN 2023 

Labuan Bajo pitches itself to be Indonesia’s next big tourist destination by hosting no less than the 42nd ASEAN Summit

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia– This year’s annual meeting of Southeast Asian leaders will be held in a fishing town positioned by Indonesia to be the next premium tourist destination.

The 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit is in Labuan Bajo, located in eastern Indonesia and features scenic spots, including an island of Komodo dragons.

But why not in Jakarta or Bali?

According to Gadjah Mada University international relations expert Randy Wirasta Nandyatama, it shows that “Indonesia is not only Jakarta and Bali. In addition, it shows that Indonesia’s economy is distributed evenly.”

The move is also viewed by analysts as Indonesia’s way of positioning itself to be a major mover of the region, which currently faces layered issues from regional security and cooperation, economic growth, and transnational crimes.

Rappler reporter Ralf Rivas gives us a lowdown on the preparations, the mood, and how Indonesia is showcasing its cultural resources before all of the high-level discussions. –Rappler.com