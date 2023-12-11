Russia’s Navalny removed from prison colony, whereabouts unclear – supporters

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALEXEI NAVALNY. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, in Moscow, Russia May 17, 2022.

Navalny aides have been preparing for his possible transfer to a harsher-regime colony after he was sentenced in August to an additional 19 years in prison

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been removed from the IK-6 penal colony in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow, and his current whereabouts are not known, his allies said on Monday, December 11.

Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said staff at the IK-6 colony in the town of Melekhovo had told his lawyer waiting outside that the opposition leader was no longer among its inmates.

“Where they have taken him, they refuse to say,” she said on social media platform X.

The process of transferring prisoners by rail across Russia’s vast territory can take weeks, with relatives and family unable to obtain information about their whereabouts and wellbeing until they reach their destination.

Navalny’s lawyers have been unable to contact him since last Tuesday.

His aide Lyubov Sobol told Reuters last week that his supporters feared he was being transferred to a new penal colony, and that the timing was linked to the start of a presidential election campaign in which Vladimir Putin has said he will seek another six-year term.

“They are so afraid of Navalny, who is in prison, who has limited correspondence rights, can’t see his family and so on, that during the period when Putin would declare, they decided to just cut off Navalny as far as possible from the outside world. God forbid he should make some kind of statement,” she said.

– Rappler.com