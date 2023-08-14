Britain says it intercepted 2 Russian bomber aircraft north of Scotland

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: A Royal Air Force Typhoon F2 fighter aircraft of 29 Squadron soars through the skies above its home base of RAF Coningsby.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain said its Typhoon fighter jets intercepted two Russian maritime patrol bomber aircraft in international airspace north of Scotland on Monday, August 14, within NATO’s northern air policing area.

“Pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory,” British armed forces minister James Heappey said.

Britain said its Typhoon jets are routinely scrambled during such incidents to secure and safeguard its skies.

British pilots also recently led NATO’s air policing mission in Estonia, where more than 50 similar air intercepts were carried out, it added.

Earlier on Monday, Russia said its strategic bombers had carried out routine flights over international waters in the Arctic. – Rappler.com