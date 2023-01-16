British police arrest man over shooting near London church

SCENE OF A SHOOTING. People walk past the St Aloysius Church where a shooting attack reportedly happened during a funeral, in London, Britain on January 15, 2023.

The shooting leaves 6 injured, with a seven-year-old girl having life-threatening injuries and a 48-year-old victim suffering potentially life-changing injuries

LONDON, United Kingdom – British police said on Monday a 22-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a seven-year-old girl was left with life-threatening injuries when she and five others were hurt in a drive-by shooting in London on Saturday, January 14.

A 12-year-old girl was also among those injured and was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury but later discharged.

Police said four women, aged 21, 48, 54 and 41, were also taken to hospital after the shooting, with the 48-year-old having suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

The shooting took place near a church in north London, not far from Euston station, where a funeral was taking place. – Rappler.com