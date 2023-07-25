EU ready to move almost all of Ukraine’s grain exports via solidarity lanes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A combine loads a truck with wheat during harvesting in a field in the Rostov Region, Russia July 18, 2023.

Solidarity lanes are rail and road transport connections through EU member states that border Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The European Union is ready to export almost all of Ukraine’s agriculture goods via “solidarity lanes”, the EU’s agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said on Tuesday, July 25, after Russia pulled out of a UN-backed Black Sea grain deal this month.

“It is not the first time Russia uses food as a weapon…the situation is similar to the beginning of the war,” Wojciechowski told reporters.

“We are ready to export almost everything. This is about four million tons per month of oilseeds and grains and we achieved this volume in November last year,” he added.

Wojciechowski said 60% of Ukraine’s exports were shipped via solidarity lanes and 40% went via the Black Sea while the UN backed grain deal was in operation.

The collapse of the deal is expected to take a particularly heavy toll on countries in Africa that depended on deliveries by sea.

The commissioner added that the EU was looking at several initiatives from member states to come up with a joint plan to cover the additional transport costs for the export of Ukraine’s agricultural goods.

Wojciechowski said there was no immediate estimate for the cost of funding the transport.

Expanding grain transit through the EU is sensitive for Poland and some other EU countries bordering Ukraine, where local farmers have come under pressure from increased Ukrainian imports.

