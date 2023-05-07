A view across the Kerch Strait shows smoke rising above a fuel depot near the Crimean bridge in the village of Volna in Russia's Krasnodar region as seen from a coastline in Crimea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

There are no casualties, according to initial reports

A number of blasts occurred in several places across the Russia-annexed Crimea early on Sunday, May 7, according to Russian and Ukrainian media, with Russian social media reporting that air-defense systems were repelling attacks.

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported that Ukraine sent a series of drones into the Crimean Peninsula, with Russian air defense shooting down at least one over the port of Sevastopol.

According to the channel’s preliminary information, there were no casualties.

According to Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels, explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki – where Russia has an air base – as well as a few other places on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Strikes on Russian-held targets have intensified in the past two weeks, especially in Crimea. Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying infrastructure is preparation for its planned ground assault.– Rappler.com