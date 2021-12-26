France, Italy report record number of COVID-19 infections

FRANCE. People wait for a taxi after arriving ahead of Christmas at Paris Gare de Lyon railway station, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, December 24, 2021.

France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time, while Italy is on its third successive record tally of new cases

France and Italy recorded their highest numbers of COVID-19 infections on Saturday, December 25.

Italy reported a third successive record tally of COVID-19 cases with new infections hitting 54,762 against 50,599 a day earlier, the health ministry said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 144 from 141 on Friday.

Italy has registered 136,530 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

It has reported 5.57 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 8,892 on Saturday, up from 8,812 on Friday.

There were 106 new admissions to intensive care units, against 102 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,071 from a previous 1,038.

Some 969,752 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 929,775 the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread.

Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by 28 to 3,282. – Rappler.com