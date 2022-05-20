Germany detects 1st case of monkeypox

MONKEYPOX. An electron microscopic image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach says that based on the information available, he assumes the virus is not so easily transmitted and that an outbreak could be contained if health authorities act quickly

BERLIN, Germany – Germany has detected its first case of monkeypox, the German armed forces’ medical service said on Friday, May 20, but the health ministry does not assume a high number of undetected cases beyond the one announced.

“The Institute for Microbiology of the German Armed Forces in Munich has now also detected the monkeypox virus beyond doubt for the first time in Germany on 19 May 2022 in a patient with characteristic skin lesions,” the service said in a statement.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that based on the information available, he assumed the virus was not so easily transmitted and that an outbreak could be contained if health authorities acted quickly.

“We will now analyze the virus more closely and examine whether it involves a more contagious variant,” he added.

Lauterbach said the ministry assumes that the infected person had the West African variant of the virus, which is assumed to be less difficult than the Congo variant.

“We are well prepared, we will now provide detailed information about the contacts of the infected person,” he added. – Rappler.com