Get cancer checks, UK’s Sarah Ferguson urges after revealing own surgery

SARAH FERGUSON. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, attends the 79th Venice Film Festival Premiere for the film 'The Son' in Venice, Italy, on September 7, 2022.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has successful surgery after breast cancer shows up in a routine mammogram screening, her spokesman says. Her prognosis is said to be good.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain’s Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has urged people to make sure they have checks for cancer after disclosing she has undergone surgery herself for the disease.

Ferguson, 63, the ex-wife of King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, had successful surgery after breast cancer showed up in a routine mammogram screening, her spokesman said on Sunday, June 25, with her prognosis said to be good.

In a podcast released on Monday, which she recorded the day before the surgery, Ferguson talked about the importance of having the medical checks, referencing her father who had died of prostate cancer.

“It’s very important I speak about it. I don’t mind if no one wants to hear from me,” she said in her podcast ‘Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah’.

“I am telling people out here because I want every single person listening to this podcast to go and get checked, go and get screened.”

Her spokesman said the duchess was recovering at her home in Windsor where she lives with Andrew. Despite their divorce in 1996, the couple remain close friends.

Ferguson hailed National Health Service staff who discovered the cancer and helped her with the treatment.

“A really big shout out for the NHS and for helping me, and … all the doctors and nurses, the hospital staff that are working so hard to help me and the lovely nurses that are so comforting, and the counselling,” she said. “It’s just all very strong unity of facing an enormous fear but you’re not alone.”

The duchess – well known by the nickname “Fergie” – has forged a new career as a successful author after her divorce from Andrew. – Rappler.com