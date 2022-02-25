Rappler Talk: Disinformation and Russia’s Ukraine invasion

LIVE

In this Rappler Talk, Rappler CEO Maria Ressa interviews Jane Lytvynenko, an investigative reporter on disinformation and the digital landscape

Before the Russian air and ground attacks, disinformation and cyberattacks were the first weapons to be unleashed on embattled Ukraine cities.

Maria Ressa interviews Jane Lytvynenko, an investigative reporter on disinformation and the digital landscape. Lytvynenko reported on extremist organizations in the United States, disinformation network operations, and online scams. Her family lives in Ukraine.

Ressa and Lytvynenko discuss the role that disinformation plays in the Russia-Ukraine invasion.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview live on Friday, February 25, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com