Iraqi teen detained in Vienna after Taylor Swift attack plot foiled

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CANCELED SWIFT CONCERTS. General view shows outside of Happel stadium after Taylor Swift's three concerts this week were canceled after the government confirmed a planned attack at the stadium in Vienna, Austria, August 8, 2024.

The Iraqi national is said to have come from the same circle as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, according to the ministry

BERLIN, Germany – An 18-year-old Iraqi national was detained in Vienna in connection with investigations into an alleged plot to strike a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital, the interior ministry said on Friday, August 9.

The Iraqi national is said to have come from the same circle as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, according to the ministry.

The main suspect, who had vowed loyalty to Islamic State (ISIS), was planning a lethal assault among the estimated 20,000 “Swiftie” fans set to gather outside Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium.

The US pop star had planned concerts in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All three were cancelled late Wednesday over security concerns.

Two other Austrian youths aged 17 and 15 were detained on Wednesday over the reported plot.

The 15-year-old has meanwhile been released and is being treated as a witness, the Kurier newspaper reported on Friday.

The Iraqi suspect is reported to have sworn allegiance to ISIS on August 6, but it remains unclear whether he had anything to do with the planned attack, the newspaper reported. – Rappler.com