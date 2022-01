FILE PHOTO. People walk through Kings Cross Station on Christmas Eve, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in London, Britain on December 24, 2021.

Increase in Omicron cases in the UK is 'significant and unprecedented,' says the embassy

The Kuwaiti embassy in the United Kingdom has encouraged its citizens to leave the country due to a “significant and unprecedented” increase in Omicron cases there, the Gulf country’s state news agency reported on Sunday, January 2.

The daily number of new COVID-19 infections across Britain rose to a record 189,846 on Friday, far higher than during previous peaks. – Rappler.com