Moscow court shuts down Russia’s Memorial Human Rights Center

HUMAN RIGHTS CENTER. People gather outside the Moscow City Court building during a hearing to consider the closure of the Memorial human rights center in Moscow, Russia, on December 29, 2021.

MOSCOW, Russia – A court on Wednesday, December 29, ordered the closure of Russia’s Memorial Human Rights Center, a day after its sister organization and the country’s oldest human rights group was ordered to disband by the Supreme Court.

State prosecutors had accused both organizations of breaking a law requiring them to act as “foreign agents.” Both said the charges against them were politically motivated.

International rights groups and the United States State Department strongly condemned Tuesday’s ruling against sister organization Memorial International, a move that capped a year of unprecedented crackdown of dissent in Russia.

The closure bookmarked a year in which Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin’s top critic, was jailed, his movement banned and many of his allies forced to flee. Moscow says it is simply enforcing laws to thwart extremism and shield the country from what it says is malign foreign influence.

Critics say that Vladimir Putin, in power as president or prime minister since 1999, is turning back the clock to the Soviet era when there was zero tolerance of dissent. The Kremlin, at odds with the West on everything from Ukraine to Syria, says it is impossible to recreate the Soviet Union.

Established in the final years of the Soviet Union, Memorial initially investigated the crimes of the Stalin era, but later broadened its remit to look into modern-day abuses too.

That irked the authorities who sometimes accused the group of siding with extremists. – Rapler.com