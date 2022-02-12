Norway to end most pandemic curbs

LESSER CURBS. Young bartender with face mask making cappuccino in Tim Wendelboe coffee shop at Gru00fcnerlu00f8kka in the evening during pandemic on November 7, 2020.

The new rules take effect on February 12

OSLO, Norway – Norway will scrap nearly all of its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of COVID-19 infections are unlikely to jeopardize health services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday, February 12.

The Nordic country, which removed most curbs on February 1, will still keep some rules for the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

The new rules will take effect from Saturday, February 12, at 10:00 Central European Time. – Rappler.com