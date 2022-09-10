IN PHOTOS: King Charles proclaimed Britain’s new monarch

Clarenceux King of Arms reads the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022.

Take a look images of the day Charles III is proclaimed king

LONDON, United Kingdom – King Charles he was officially proclaimed Saturday, September 10, Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony featuring centuries-old tradition and the pageantry of trumpets sounding amid gold brocade.

The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.

Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother but an Accession Council met at St James’s – the most senior royal palace in the United Kingdom which was built by order of Henry VIII in the 1530s – on Saturday to proclaim him as king.

The council – formed of Privy Counsellors whose centuries-old role has been to advise the monarch – included his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss who signed the proclamation of his accession.

Six former prime ministers, senior bishops and a swathe of politicians shouted “God Save The King” as the announcement was approved.

Here are snapshots of the historic event:

Britain’s King Charles arrives at Buckingham Palace after the Accession Council ceremony during which he was proclaimed Britain’s new monarch, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White, reads the Principal Proclamation from the balcony overlooking Friary Court after the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, as King Charles III is formally proclaimed Britain’s new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS

Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White, reads the Principal Proclamation from the balcony overlooking Friary Court after the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, as King Charles III is formally proclaimed Britain’s new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS

Members of the Coldstream guards cheer as the Principal Proclamation is read from the balcony overlooking Friary Court after the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, as King Charles III is formally proclaimed Britain’s new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS

Officials and elected members of the City of London Corporation doff their hats, outside the Royal Exchange, after the the reading of the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. James Manning/Pool via REUTERS

Members of the public listen to the primary proclamation of Britain’s new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James’s Palace, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS

Trumpeters sound a Royal Salute during the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS2

A gun salute is fired for Britain’s King Charles, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

– Rappler.com