IN PHOTOS: King Charles proclaimed Britain’s new monarch

Take a look images of the day Charles III is proclaimed king
LONDON, United Kingdom – King Charles he was officially proclaimed Saturday, September 10, Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony featuring centuries-old tradition and the pageantry of trumpets sounding amid gold brocade.
The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.
Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother but an Accession Council met at St James’s – the most senior royal palace in the United Kingdom which was built by order of Henry VIII in the 1530s – on Saturday to proclaim him as king.
The council – formed of Privy Counsellors whose centuries-old role has been to advise the monarch – included his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss who signed the proclamation of his accession.
Six former prime ministers, senior bishops and a swathe of politicians shouted “God Save The King” as the announcement was approved.
