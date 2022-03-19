Pope rules any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments

POPE FRANCIS. Pope Francis looks on during a meeting with the ''Piccolo Coro dell'Antoniano di Bologna'' and ''Cori della Galassia dell'Antoniano'' choirs at the Vatican on March 19, 2022.

The principles section of the new constitution says 'any member of the faithful can head a dicastery (Curia department) or organism' if the pope decides they are qualified and appoints them

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Saturday, March 19, issued a new constitution for the Vatican’s central administration, known as the Curia, stating that any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments.

Most Vatican departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals. The new, 54-page constitution, called Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), took more than nine years to complete.

It will take effect on June 5, replacing one approved in 1988 by Pope John Paul II.

One part of the preamble of the constitution says: “The pope, bishops, and other ordained ministers are not the only evangelizers in the Church,” adding that lay men and women “should have roles of government and responsibility.”

The principles section of the constitution says “any member of the faithful can head a dicastery (Curia department) or organism” if the pope decides they are qualified and appoints them. It makes no distinction between lay men and lay women. – Rappler.com