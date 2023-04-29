LOOK: Buckingham Palace releases pre-coronation photos of Charles and Camilla

Handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain released on April 28, 2023.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Buckingham Palace published three new photographs of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Friday, April 28, ahead of the monarch’s coronation on May 6.

The images were taken in the palace in March by society photographer Hugo Burnand who was official photographer for the weddings of Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005 and of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Charles and Camilla appear in the photographs sitting in front of a state portrait of King George V, who reigned from 1910 until 1936 and was the great-grandfather of Charles.

KING CHARLES III. Handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain released on April 28, 2023. He is wearing an Anderson & Sheppard suit and a Turnbull & Asser shirt, and seated in one of a suite of twelve giltwood and silk upholstered armchairs dating to 1828 and supplied to King George IV for the furnishing of Windsor Castle. Behind the King is the State Portrait of King George V, painted by Luke Fildes shortly after his coronation. Photo by Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/Handout via Reuters

QUEEN CONSORT. Handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of Camilla, the Queen Consort taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain released on April 28, 2023. She is pictured wearing a blue wool crepe coat dress designed by Fiona Clare, the late Queen’s pearl drop earrings set with a sapphire and ruby, and a pearl necklace from her private collection. She is seated in one of a pair of giltwood and silk upholstered bergeres, dating to c1812, beneath the State Portrait of King George V, painted by Luke Fildes shortly after his coronation. Photo by Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/Handout via Reuters

CHARLES AND CAMILLA. Handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain released on April 28, 2023. Photo by Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/Handout via Reuters

The release of the photographs forms part of the palace’s stream of media events ahead of the coronation in London’s Westminster Abbey. – Rappler.com