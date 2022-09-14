Rappler Recap: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in London

The queen will remain in London until her state funeral, expected to be attended by dignitaries from across the world, on September 19

From Buckingham Palace in London, Rappler senior reporter Lian Buan gives the highlights of the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in London.

This is the Queen’s first time back in England since her death at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

She will remain in London until her state funeral, expected to be attended by dignitaries from across the world, on Monday, September 19. – Rappler.com