Russian court hearing of jailed US reporter Gershkovich brought forward to July 18

EVAN GERSHKOVICH. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who stands trial on spying charges, is seen inside an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia June 26, 2024.

MOSCOW, Russia – The next hearing in the trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been brought forward to July 18 from August 13, the Russian court hearing his case said on Tuesday, July 16.

RIA news agency cited a court spokesperson as saying the decision had been made at the request of Gershkovich’s defense.

Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors last month in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where he faces charges of espionage which could carry sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Gershkovich, the Journal and the United States government have described the charges against him as false and as politically motivated. – Rappler.com