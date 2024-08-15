Europe
Russia to evacuate thousands more from Kursk region attacked by Ukraine

SUMMARY

KURSK EVACUEES. Evacuees from the Kursk region who left their homes following an incursion of Ukrainian troops in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, stay at a temporary accommodation centre in the city of Stary Oskol in the Belgorod Region, Russia on August 14, 2024.

Ukraine says its cross-border invasion had advanced one to two kilometers into the Kursk region since the start of the day and its troops had finished clearing the Russian border town of Sudzha of Moscow's forces

Authorities in Russia’s Kursk region have decided to evacuate the population of its Glushkov district, acting governor Alexei Smirnov said late on Wednesday, August 14, amid the continued advance of Ukrainian forces into the border region.

The district directly borders Ukraine and has a population of about 20,000 people and Smirnov said on the Telegram messaging app that police and other state bodies would coordinate the evacuation process.

Ukraine said on Wednesday its cross-border invasion had advanced one to two kilometers into the Kursk region since the start of the day and that its troops had finished clearing the Russian border town of Sudzha of Moscow’s forces.

Russian officials have said that nearly 200,000 people were being evacuated following the attack. – Rappler.com

