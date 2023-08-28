Europe
Europe
Russia-Ukraine crisis

2 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Poltava region

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

2 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Poltava region
Governor Dmytro Lunin and a presidential official say two people died following a Russian missile attack which struck a vegetable oil plant in the Poltava region

KYIV, Ukraine – Two people were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack that hit a vegetable oil plant in central Ukraine’s Poltava region, Governor Dmytro Lunin and a presidential official said on Monday, August 28.

“As a result of the hostile attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown,” Lunin said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the strike was on an industrial facility, without providing further details.

Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Telegram the missiles struck a vegetable oil factory in Myrhorod district, killing two people and injuring five others.

“The people were working the night shift,” Yermak said.

He posted photos showing tankers engulfed in flames and the destroyed metal structures of the plant.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched four missiles from the Black Sea overnight, two of which were shot down.

The military reported that the Kryvyi Rih region, also in central Ukraine, was hit by missiles as well. Local authorities said several private houses were damaged, but they did not report casualties. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Ukraine