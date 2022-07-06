Russia says it destroyed 2 US HIMARS in eastern Ukraine

A view shows a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is being fired in an undisclosed location, in Ukraine in this still image obtained from an undated social media video uploaded on June 24, 2022 via Pavlo Narozhnyy/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REUTERS WAS NOT ABLE TO VERIFY THE LOCATION OR DATE THE VIDEO WAS FILMED. THE VIDEO SHOWS THE FIRING OF WHAT PURPORTS TO BE A HIGH MOBILITY ARTILLERY ROCKET SYSTEM (HIMARS). THE SHAPE OF THE WEAPON MATCHES FILE IMAGES OF THE ROCKET SYSTEM.

MOSCOW, Russia – Russia’s armed forces have destroyed two advanced US-made HIMARS rocket systems and their ammo depots in eastern Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday, July 6.

The ministry said Russia had destroyed two launchers for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that the United States and its allies have been supplying to Kyiv.

It also said Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots storing rockets for the HIMARS near the frontline in a village south of Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk region – the main focus for Russian troops following the capture of Luhansk over the weekend.

The ministry released video footage which it said showed the strike. Reuters could not independently verify the strike.

Ukraine had received only four HIMARS systems as of early July, the European Council on Foreign Relations said in a report. The US has pledged to deliver eight by mid-July.

Western weapon supplies have been crucial to Ukraine’s efforts to push back the tens of thousands of Russian troops that Moscow sent into its pro-Western neighbor on February 24 in what it calls a “special military operation.” – Rappler.com