Europe
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russia says it hit Ukrainian military sites in Donbas and Mykolaiv region

Reuters
Russia says it hit Ukrainian military sites in Donbas and Mykolaiv region

DESTRUCTION. Press officer Olexii Mischenko shows a destroyed city administration building in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 9, 2022.

Edgar Su/REUTERS

The defense ministry also says the Russian air force had struck a Ukrainian weapons and equipment base at a tractor factory in Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian forces destroyed five Ukrainian army command posts in the Donbas and in the Mykolaiv region with high-precision weapons and also struck three storage sites in the Zaporizhzhia region, the defense ministry was quoted on Saturday as saying.

The ministry, cited by Russian news agencies, also said the Russian air force had struck a Ukrainian weapons and equipment base at a tractor factory in Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine.

This is a developing story.

Must Read

Blasts rock Ukraine’s Mykolaiv after Russian missiles kill 21 near Odesa

Blasts rock Ukraine’s Mykolaiv after Russian missiles kill 21 near Odesa

– Rappler.com

Russia-Ukraine crisis