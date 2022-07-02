Russia says it hit Ukrainian military sites in Donbas and Mykolaiv region

The defense ministry also says the Russian air force had struck a Ukrainian weapons and equipment base at a tractor factory in Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian forces destroyed five Ukrainian army command posts in the Donbas and in the Mykolaiv region with high-precision weapons and also struck three storage sites in the Zaporizhzhia region, the defense ministry was quoted on Saturday as saying.

The ministry, cited by Russian news agencies, also said the Russian air force had struck a Ukrainian weapons and equipment base at a tractor factory in Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine.

This is a developing story.

– Rappler.com