Russia says it thwarted another Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRONE ATTACKS AGAINST RUSSIA. Investigators work near a damaged roof following a reported Ukrainian drone shot down in Moscow, Russia on August 18, 2023.

MOSCOW, Russia – Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had thwarted the latest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, bringing down three drones in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 23, one of which collided with a building under construction in a central business district.

The attempted attack was not reported to have hurt anyone and only appears to have caused minor damage, but was the latest in an upsurge of similar incidents and once again forced Moscow’s airports to briefly suspend flights as a precautionary measure.

The Defense Ministry said air defense forces had shot down two of the three drones over the wider Moscow region’s Mozhaisky and Khimki districts.

A third drone had been brought down using electronic warfare equipment, lost control and crashed into a high-rise building under construction in the Moscow City business district, the ministry said.

It said there had been no casualties.

The state TASS news agency reported that glass planes on three floors of the high-rise building had been damaged. Unverified videos on social media showed minor damage from the two other drones which had been destroyed.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which rarely takes direct responsibility for drone strikes on Russian territory or on areas controlled by Russia, but which appears to have stepped up such attacks since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

Russia’s state aviation authority said that all of Moscow’s airports were operating normally after a temporary flight suspension was imposed in the early hours of Wednesday due to the attempted drone attack. – Rappler.com