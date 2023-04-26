3 Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea – German air force

FILE PHOTO: Eurofighter Typhoon EF2000 (reg. 30+68) of the German Air Force at ILA Berlin Air Show 2016.

BERLIN, Germany – Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany’s Luftwaffe said on Wednesday, April 26.

Germany and Britain sent Eurofighter jets to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German air force said on Twitter.

It posted several images of the Russian aircraft mid-flight.

Aufklärungsflieger abgefangen. 🇩🇪 und 🇬🇧 #Eurofighter wurden alarmiert, um 3 Militärmaschinen zu identifizieren. Die zwei SU-27 Flanker und eine IL-20 aus 🇷🇺 flogen erneut ohne Transpondersignal im int. Luftraum über der Ostsee. #SecuringTheSkies #VAPB @NATO @GermanyNATO… pic.twitter.com/sOY4CPkrbe — Team Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) April 26, 2023

Russian military aircraft regularly fly from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad and back, meaning that such encounters are fairly routine in the region.

Germany handed over responsibility for NATO’s Baltic air policing mission to Britain earlier this month. NATO allies pitch in to protect the air space there because Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia do not have their own fighter jets. – Rappler.com