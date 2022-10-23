2 pilots killed after Russian military plane crashes in Siberia

Russian authorities say the plane crashed into a two-story residential building during a test flight

A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, October 23, killing two pilots, officials said.

In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-story house in the city. The emergencies ministry said the pilots died, but there were no other casualties.

It was the second such incident in six days. Last Monday, October 17, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

Russian news agencies said the plane in Sunday’s incident was an Su-30. In a statement, the emergencies ministry said the plane crashed during a test flight.

Footage shared on social media showed what appeared to be several buildings on fire and dense black smoke rising into the sky. – Rappler.com