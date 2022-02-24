Russian missile strikes hit Ukrainian infrastructure, border guards – Zelenskiy

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks in Russian during an address in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022 in this still image taken from video.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy adds martial law has been declared across the country

KYIV, Ukraine – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, February 24, that Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and the country’s border guards, and that explosions had been heard in many cities.

He said martial law had been declared across the country and that he had spoken by phone to US President Joe Biden.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said the purpose of Russia’s military operation was to destroy the Ukrainian state. – Rappler.com