3 killed in rocket strike on Mykolaiv region headquarters in southern Ukraine

SEVERE DAMAGE. First responders are seen at the site of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration building, after it was severely damaged amid Russia's ongoing invasion, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine in this handout picture released March 29, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) Ukraine's emergencies service says 18 of the wounded had been pulled from the rubble by rescue workers who continue to work at the scene

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine – At least three people were killed and 22 wounded on Tuesday, March 29, when a rocket struck the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian emergencies service said.

In an online post, it said 18 of the wounded had been pulled from the rubble by rescue workers who continue to work at the scene.

An image showed a large hole in the side of the building. On Tuesday, Reuters witnesses saw the destruction from a distance and ambulances and fire engines heading to the scene. The area was cordoned off by Ukrainian authorities.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine’s southern ports including Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” its neighbour. It denies targeting civilians. Ukraine and the West say Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war. – Rappler.com